Athlete of the Week: Brandon Morrow

Brandon Morrow, age 14, is the Canadian Tire/Penticton Western News athlete of the week. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Brandon Morrow, 14, started playing soccer when he was just five years old.

He currently suits up for the Navy Blue U13-15 boys team and said he enjoys playing all positions on the pitch.

“Striker and mid-field are my favourite. I like to support my team and as a striker, I like to shoot and toss it into the middle to give my friends a chance to score,” said Morrow.

His favourite thing about playing soccer is getting to meet new people and spending time with his friends. Morrow also plays hockey and volleyball.

