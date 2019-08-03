Athlete of the Week: Benjamin Towriss

Benjamin Towriss is the Canadian Tire/Penticton Western News athlete of the week. (Brennan Phillips — Western News)

Benjamin Towriss is in his first year of karate.

The eight year old enjoys kumite, where a person trains against an adversary, the most because he gets to meet new people. He previously played soccer and baseball but has found his new passion is karate.

