Ava Wall is the Penticton Western News athlete of the week for March 19. Submitted photo

Athlete of the week: Ava Wall

Penticton KISU swimmer Ava Wall is the athlete of the week

  • Mar. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Ava Wall, a Grade 8 student at KVR, has really committed herself to swimming this season.

Her commitment includes attending up to seven practices a week, including at least one “double” where she swims twice a day. Just recently she broke a big benchmark by swimming the 100-metre freestyle race in under a minute. KISU is the only club in Canada that has two 13 year old girls under the minute mark.

Wall also had a very inspirational swim on the final night of provincials when KISU was in a very tight battle for the championships. From an outside lane (which are given to swimmers with the slower times in the morning swims) she won her heat by a full five to seven metres ahead of everyone else in 2:09. This swim placed her eighth in the country.

Previous story
Seawolves win all five games in provincial championships
Next story
Wild thump Vipers to even series

Just Posted

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

  • 16 hours ago

 

WHAT’S IN STORE: Eco-friendly Walnut Grove students vie for technology prize

 

Athlete of the week: Ava Wall

  • 16 hours ago

 

Oak Bay-based rugby players tour Ireland

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read