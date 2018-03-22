Athlete of the week: Ava Wall

Ava Wall, a Grade 8 student at KVR, has really committed herself to swimming this season.

Her commitment includes attending up to seven practices a week, including at least one “double” where she swims twice a day. Just recently she broke a big benchmark by swimming the 100-metre freestyle race in under a minute. KISU is the only club in Canada that has two 13 year old girls under the minute mark.

Wall also had a very inspirational swim on the final night of provincials when KISU was in a very tight battle for the championships. From an outside lane (which are given to swimmers with the slower times in the morning swims) she won her heat by a full five to seven metres ahead of everyone else in 2:09. This swim placed her eighth in the country.