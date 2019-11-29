Athlete of the Week: Alice Wang

Chelsea Keeler, 16, is a competitive swimmer with the KISU Swim Club in Penticton and this week's Athlete of the Week. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

This week’s Athlete of the Week is a champion competitor, Chelsea Keeler.

The 16-year-old swimmer keeps her competitive focus on swimming, as a member of the KISU Swim Club. During the summer, she’ll play some beach volleyball with her friends, but nothing competitively.

Swimming for longer than she could accurately remember, Keeler’s favourite thing about swimming is the competition. “[It’s] honestly, the thrill of racing. Just getting in the atmosphere, getting behind the block and ready to go, ready to race. And the people I race with, racing with my team.”

Keeler said her biggest achievement was swimming at the Western Canadian Swim Championships.

