Adam Mann is a student-athlete at Penticton Secondary School. He is a Grade 11 student and plays rugby for the Lakers.Western News photo

Adam Mann, a Grade 11 student at Penticton Secondary School, plays rugby for the Lakers and was chosen as Man of the Match in their most recent game Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat.

Mann plays the lock position and, despite the loss, he made a lot of tackles against top players in the game. This is his fourth year playing rugby and he hopes to help the team through playoffs and on to provincials.

The Lakers will play cross-town rival Princess Margaret Secondary School Mustangs on Thursday.