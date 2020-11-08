Ashley Home Store Classic kicks off Nov. 13

The annual tournament will be going forward this year with COVID-19 safety measures in place

The Ashley Home Store Classic kicks off in Penticton on Nov. 13.

Twelve teams from across Canada will be making their way to play the annual tournament hosted at the Penticton Curling Club.

The club itself only started the 2020-21 season on Oct. 5, with COVID-19 safety measures.

In October, there were concerns about whether the Classic would be able to run, and if fans would be allowed into the building.

In the end, the tournament is going forward, with a maximum of 40 spectators allowed in to watch.

In previous years, the tournament drew up to 400 people per game, numbers that are no longer possible. Spectators will be kept separate from the teams in the upstairs lounge, which normally has a seating capacity of 188.

In addition to the limited spectators, the Penticton Curling Club will be employing other COVID-19 safety precautions, including temperature checks at the doors and gathering of contact tracing information.

Returning to the ice this year include previous Classic champion team Koe, team Bottcher and team Sturmay from Alberta; team Epping and Jacobs from Ontario; team Cotter from Vernon; team McEwan from Manitoba; teams Geal, Montgomery and Dangerfield from B.C.; Penticton’s own team Wood and Youth Olympics and Junior World Championship gold medalist team Tardi.

A limited number of tickets are available for the Classic, and can be purchased at the Penticton Curling Club.

