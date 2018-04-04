A’s hosting Kelowna Invitational tourney

Okanagan Athletics joined by nine teams in tune up for the 2018 baseball season

The Okanagan Athletics are hosting a 10-team preseason baseball tournament this weekend in Kelowna. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The Okanagan Athletics and Okanagan College Coyotes are hosting the Kelowna Invitational baseball tournament this weekend at Elks Stadium and Lombardy Park.

The host A’s open the tourney on Thursday against Calgary’s Absolute Baseball Academy.

Parksville, Abbotsford, Nanaimo, Victoria, North Delta, Edmonton and two teams from Okotoks are also competing in the 10-team, three-day tourney.

The championship final goes at 1 p.m. Sunday at Elks Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Athletics open their 2018 B.C. Premier Baseball League season next weekend at home to the North Delta Blue Jays. The teams will play a pair of doubleheaders, Saturday and Sunday at Elks Stadium.

