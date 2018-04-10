A’s 2nd at home tourney, prep for new PBL season

Okanagan plays 2018 season openers this weekend at Elks Stadium against the North Delta Blue Jays

Okanagan A’s Carter Morris tries to beat out a play at first base against the Prospects Academy Sunday in the final of the Kelowna Invitational at Elks Stadium.-Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

In a final tune up for the 2018 B.C. Premier Baseball League season, the host Okanagan Athletics finished as the runners-up at the Kelowna Invitational tournament.

Evan Bailey’s A’s posted a 4-1 record at the 10-team tourney, their lone defeat a 4-2 loss to Prospects Academy (St. Albert, AB) in Sunday’s final game at Elks Stadium.

“There were some positives and there were some negatives,” said Bailey, the club’s head coach and managing director. “I would have liked to see us play a little better, pitch a little better, but it’s just the beginning of the journey.

“I fully expect us to be competitive this season, I think a top-five finish is a reasonable expectation,” he added.

The A’s will take to the field at home this weekend to open the new PBL campaign. The North Delta Blue Jays will provide the opposition for a pair of doubleheaders, Saturday and Sunday at Elks Stadium.

The Athletics had next to no turnover in the offseason and a result are fielding an older, experienced team this spring.

Although his arms have yet to show it in the preseason, Bailey said the pitching staff is deep and talented and should be the club’s strength in 2018.

Like all 13 teams in the PBL, the Athletics will play a 48-game schedule.

Look for a more in-depth preview of the A’s in Friday’s edition of the Capital News.

