Armstrong Shamrocks host Vernon Tigers on Alumni Night

Players from both senior lacrosse clubs of past 50 years to be honoured in second intermission

Vernon Tigers defender Nick Seaton tries to wrap up Armstrong Shamrocks runner Liam Drabuik during the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League's Icebreaker Tournament Saturday at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Shamrocks edged the Tigers 6-4 as Vernon returns to the league following a seven-year hiatus. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It’s a game that, on paper, means nothing for both the Armstrong Shamrocks and Vernon Tigers.

But a Shamrocks-Tigers game, particularly in Armstrong, never means nothing to the players and fans.

The longtime rivals close out the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League regular season Friday night, June 21, at 8 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Shamrocks, seeking a fourth straight playoff championship, have already clinched first place and have won six straight games, a streak that started with a 13-4 win over the Tigers in Vernon’s home opener in Week 2.

Friday will be a special night in Armstrong as the game between the Irish and Tigers is billed as Alumni Night.

“We will be welcoming back players from the past 50 years,” said current Shamrocks coach and former player Ryan Nitchie. “A second period ceremony will see all of the alumni from the Shamrocks and Tigers introduced and a group photo will be taken. All Shamrocks and Tigers players are encouraged to come out to the game enjoy some war stories and watch the current teams battle it out on the floor.”

Both Armstrong and Vernon, and the second-place Kelowna Raiders, will take part in the league’s three-team playoff tournament July 13 and 14 at Nor-Val. The Kamloops Rattlers, who are third and have won the season series against the Tigers, will not take part in the post-season due to a player shortage.

