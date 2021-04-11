Arizona forward joins Vancouver Giants ranks

A young scorer out of Scottsdale was signed to start playing in the 2021-22 season

A six-foot-three forward from Arizona will join the Vancouver Giants next season.

Jaden Lipinski, a 16-year-old right hander out of Scottsdale was signed this past week to play for the Langley-based G-Men in the 2021-22 season, announced the WHL team’s general manager Barclay Parneta.

“We are excited to add a player of Jaden’s calibre and talent to our forward corps,” said Parneta.

During the 2020-21 season with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes (T1EHL 16U) he appeared in 17 games and posted 13 goals and five assists for 18 points.

Lipinski was linemates with fellow Giants forward Colton Langkow and was listed by the G-Men in December 2019. But, as his birthday falls after Sept. 15, he’s eligible for the 2022 NHL draft.

“He’s a skilled player who plays a complete game. He showed great chemistry with Colton Langkow and we’re looking forward to having him join us,” the GM said Friday, when announcing the signing.

“Vancouver is a great organization, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join them,” the young player shared.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do but I’m looking forward to getting started,” said Lipinski.

The Vancouver Giants played Saturday in Kamloops against the Prince George Cougars and will face off against them again on Monday.

