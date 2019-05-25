Are you 55 or older? Try 5 sports for free

There’s no time like now to Give it a Try.

The Cowichan Community Centre is holding an event on Wednesday, June 5, with the dual purpose of raising awareness for the BC 55+ Games and helping folks in that age group be more active.

“The idea of what we’re doing here is to give people a chance to try a variety of sports they could be participating in,” said Darcy Kulai sports programmer at the Cowichan Community Centre. “And help them find something they’d like to do more of.”

The event is entirely free, and gives participants a chance to try archery, pickleball, carpet bowling, 8-ball (hosted across the street at James Street Billiards) and a trio of card games: bridge, whist and cribbage. Representatives from each sport will lead the sessions. The events represent a cross-section of the 33 sports that will be contested at the 2019 BC55+ Games in Kelowna in September.

A similar event was held last year at Fuller Lake Arena, attracting more than 40 participants.

This year’s event also includes a free lunch catered by Fresh Kenny’s Fish and Chips. Advance registration is required. Call 250-748-7529 or drop by the Cowichan Community Centre ticket desk to sign up.