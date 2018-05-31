Archery club ready for annual big shoot

Targets from raccoons to alligators to be set up for shoot

Some of the action during the 2017 event. File photo.

The Big Horn Archery Club is getting ready to for their shoot on June 2 and 3 at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club site. The shoot is for compound and traditional bows.

“The targets are set up in the forest. There are two courses of twin targets so the people will go around and shoot one course and then the other course,” said denise swift, the club’s secretary.

Archers will shoot both courses on both days. Afterwards, the scores are added up, compared and the top three in each bow and age category will win a prize.

The foam animal targets range from raccoons to alligators and from moose to buffalo.

According to swift, the prizes will most likely be novelty items such as mugs, cups and wine glasses.

The novelty shoot bow birds will be back this year after making its debut at last year’s shoot.

“We have a machine, like a trap machine for shooting clay birds, so we have one for shooting foam targets and it shoots it in the air and people try to shoot it as it’s flying,” said swift. “It’s always a bit of a hit.”

Swift said she expects somewhere between 80 to 100 people to come out for the shoot, including people from outside the local area.

“People have come from as far as Haida Gwaii and some people have come from the Vancouver area down at the coast,” she said, also adding people come from Kamloops, Merritt, Salmon Arm and even from Alberta.

Registration for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. on June 2. It is $35 for adults, $30 for youth and cups and free for children under seven. A family can pay $70 to get in.

The club will also have an $18 dinner on Saturday and a $6 Sunday breakfast. The site has free camping.

For more information call swift at 250-397-2632.

The club has another shoot in July, which attracts even a bigger crowd.

