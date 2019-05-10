Archery 3D Shoot brings out record number of archers

Last weekend marked the third year of the event

Dion Rhodes, left, and Adrian Taylor test their accuracy at the Central North Thompson Rod and Gun Club’s Archery 3D Shoot last weekend. Photos by Jaime Polmateer

The Central North Thompson Rod and Gun Club (CNTRGC) held its Archery 3D Shoot last weekend, which brought out a record number of archers of all ages to the range to enjoy some target practice.

“We had almost double the number of people from what we had last year with 29 registered shooters this year, which is pretty good,” said Cliff Olson, director for the archery section of CNTRGC.

“Last year I think we might have had 18—everyone comes out and enjoys it, it’s a good family sport.”

The family-friendly element was in full display at the 3D Shoot as a good number of youths were taking aim at the various targets on the property, and hitting them with just as much skill and excitement as many of the adults who were on hand.

The event is mostly a fun shoot, with no real competition involved, though it does work as a fundraiser for the group, with Olson saying the money raised will go toward more 3D targets, which can be quite expensive.

When walking down the trails at the range, 3D targets in the forms of wild pigs, turkeys, cougars, and even an alligator can be found hiding in the woods for members of the club to test their accuracy on.

Olson examines the life-like turkey target, explaining how the turkey alone is worth nearly $500.

“Eventually, once we get all our targets and get more people coming, then we’ll start writing the scores up on the boards and getting stuff for prizes,” he said.

Olson added the archery section of CNTGC started up about five years ago and has been growing steadily ever since.

Last weekend marked the third year the group has held the Archery 3D Shoot, but the members also meet regularly on Monday nights from 5 – 7:30 p.m. to practice and Olson welcomes anyone interested to join.

“We’re just tickled pink the way things are turning out, everyone is enjoying it, and we’re getting more members every day,” he said.

“If your family is looking for something to do, come out and just have fun because it’s a great sport and it’s good for kids.”

Those interested in trying their hand at archery can contact Olson at 250-674-2994.

