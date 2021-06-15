Aquilini Investment Group awarded Abbotsford Centre contract

Canucks ownership group, city of Abbotsford come to agreement on terms

The Aquilini Investment Group and the city of Abbotsford have agreed to terms on related to management of the Abbotsford Centre.

Aquilini Investment Group Acquisitions Inc. is now running the Abbotsford Centre.

The notice of intent to award a contract opportunity recently moved from current or open to awarded or closed on the city of Abbotsford website, meaning a deal has been agreed to between the two sides.

The original proposal, which was posted online on May 6, stated that the city will pay AIG an annual management fee of $750,000 to manage the centre and the contract is for five years.

The effective date of that proposed contract was Jan. 1, 2022.

AIG is controlled by Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, along with his brothers and father. They oversee several other subsidiaries including: Rogers Arena, Aquilini Developments, Aquilini Properties, Golden Eagle Group and Aquilini Renewable Energy.

The contract stated that the management fee includes all operating costs but the city is responsible for capital maintenance and repair. The contract further includes “revenue-sharing opportunities” for the city based on the number and type of event tickets sold.

A job posting for the COO of Abbotsford Centre stated that they expect to book and host approximately 50 concert or other events annually, on top of the scheduled AHL games.

The News has reached out to the city of Abbotsford for comment and confirmation on the terms. More to come.

