Aquanauts close swim season with more than 20 medals at regional meet

AHA Swim Club hosted six other clubs from around the Fraser Valley

The Agassiz-Harrison Aquanauts capped off their season at home when the Fraser Valley Regional Championships welcomed teams from all over the Valley to the Ferny Coombe Pool Aug. 14 and 15.

“AHA as very excited to host the championship meet to showcase the blocks that were purchased through years of club fundraising and the generous donations of amazing community members,” said Maria Gorelova, AHA Swim Club vice president. “It was wonderful to see swimmers of all ages starting their races from the blocks!”

Six other clubs attended the weekend meet: Haney, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Aldergrove and Hope. The following is the results for the Aquanauts:

Medalists

Cedar Waters

Gold 100m IM

Gold 100m Freestyle

Bronze 50m Breaststroke

Gold 50m Freestyle

*

Sophie MacNeil

Silver 200m IM

Bronze 100m Butterfly

Gold 100m Breaststroke

*

Jacob Wouda

Gold 50m Butterfly

Bronze 50m Freestyle

Gold 50m Breaststroke

*

Madison Wouda

Bronze 100m IM

*

Indiana McMullin

Bronze 50m Butterfly

Silver 100m Freestyle

*

Bentley McMullin

Gold 100m Butterfly

Gold 100m Freestyle Silver 50m Freestyle Silver 50m Butterfly

*

Alex Dalebout

Bronze 50m Backstroke

*

Chase Viens

Silver 200m IM

*

Harrison Rydell

Bronze 50m Backstroke

*

Relay Teams (200m Medley)

Division 5 Girls (Silver)

Division 5 Boys (Bronze)

Division 8 Girls (Silver)

Division 2 Girls (Bronze)

Gorelova said all the above swimmers would’ve qualified for provincial championships, having both qualifying times and top-three finishes. Due to most of the season being non-competitive, though, there is not provincial event this year.

