Aquanauts close swim season with more than 20 medals at regional meet

The Agassiz-Harrison Aquanauts capped off their season at home when the Fraser Valley Regional Championships welcomed teams from all over the Valley to the Ferny Coombe Pool Aug. 14 and 15.
“AHA as very excited to host the championship meet to showcase the blocks that were purchased through years of club fundraising and the generous donations of amazing community members,” said Maria Gorelova, AHA Swim Club vice president. “It was wonderful to see swimmers of all ages starting their races from the blocks!”
Six other clubs attended the weekend meet: Haney, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Aldergrove and Hope. The following is the results for the Aquanauts:
Medalists
Cedar Waters
Gold 100m IM
Gold 100m Freestyle
Bronze 50m Breaststroke
Gold 50m Freestyle
*
Sophie MacNeil
Silver 200m IM
Bronze 100m Butterfly
Gold 100m Breaststroke
*
Jacob Wouda
Gold 50m Butterfly
Bronze 50m Freestyle
Gold 50m Breaststroke
*
Madison Wouda
Bronze 100m IM
*
Indiana McMullin
Bronze 50m Butterfly
Silver 100m Freestyle
*
Bentley McMullin
Gold 100m Butterfly
Gold 100m Freestyle Silver 50m Freestyle Silver 50m Butterfly
*
Alex Dalebout
Bronze 50m Backstroke
*
Chase Viens
Silver 200m IM
*
Harrison Rydell
Bronze 50m Backstroke
*
Relay Teams (200m Medley)
Division 5 Girls (Silver)
Division 5 Boys (Bronze)
Division 8 Girls (Silver)
Division 2 Girls (Bronze)
Gorelova said all the above swimmers would’ve qualified for provincial championships, having both qualifying times and top-three finishes. Due to most of the season being non-competitive, though, there is not provincial event this year.
