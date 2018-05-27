AquaJets fly at May long weekend home meet

Molly Hill was among the division points winners at the AquaJets’ annual Long Course Invitational.

The Kelowna AquaJets made the most of familiar surroundings by capturing the team aggregate point title at their annual home meet at the H2O Fitness and Adventure Centre.

Ninety-six AquaJets were among swimmers from across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan to compete at the host team’s Long Course Invitational.

Among those leading the way for the Jets was Pierson Piche, the high points winner in the boys 13-and-under division. Pierson had seven first-place swims, including a personal best in the 1,500 free. Flyn Huber placed third in the boys 13-and-under division.

Erin Epp earned the high points award in the girls 13-14 category with two gold and four silver medals.

Molly Hill swam to five firsts and one second to take the girls 15-and-over division.

Georgia Pengilly was the second-place high points winner in the the same age group with four firsts, a second and a third.

Nathaniel Hees was third in the boys 14-15 class with three second- and third-place swims.

In 16-and-over boys, Jasper Stone was the boys high points winner with four firsts and a second, while Matt MacDonald was third overall with two firsts, a second and three third-place finishes.

Abigail Jerome and Meagan Corrigan tied for the girls 12-and-under points title. Each girls swam to six first-place finishes and one second-place each. Kodi Wiman was third in the same age group, winning one gold place finish, four second-place finishes, and two thirds.

Aiden Kirk broke six club records, while Meagan Corrigan broke two.

Ava Toyata had a great meet with one first place, three second-place and three third-place finishes. Madison Seeley was third in the 100 back while Jacklyn Pengilly was first in the 50m back. Andrea Kraetzer swam to three firsts and a second.

Jillian Rabinovitch was second in the 50 back event while Abigail Nicholson was right behind her in third.

Athina Merckx achieved a second place and two third places. Sarah Courtenay, Sara Gray and Gabe Widing all had third- place swims.

Liam Collie swam to first in the 200m fly and 800m free, where he dropped 25 seconds for a new personal best time. Collie was second in the 400m free.

Other big time drops came from Enrica Guidi in the 100 fly, Noella Quadri in the 200 IM, and Jacklyn Pengilly in her 100 breaststroke event.

Swimmers breaking personal best times in every one of their swims were: Leo Egarhos, Johnny Ekinci, Keaton Russell, Skyla Fuller Maura Guidi Jacklyn Pengilly Pierson Piche Noella Quadri Avery Simpson Ava Toyata, Matilde Arrigoni, Megan Frame, Abigail Nicholson, Sophia Tomm, Dakota Wiman, Soyoung Yoon, Emma Jerome, Rhys Howell, Brock Campbell, Reese Gwillim, Sam Vandenberg, Keaton Semashkiwich, Emma Berg, Jovin Bertoia, Sylvie Boschman, Meagan Corrigan, Jessica Kim and Kodi Wiman.

Swimmers with new Tier 1 provincial qualifying times were Noella Quadri, Jillian Rabinovitch and Abigail Nicholson. Liam Collie swam to new Tier 2 provincial qualifying times.

Swimmers teamed up for relays with several podium finishes. First place relay teams were:

• Girls 12-and-under medley—Meagan Corrigan, Kodi Wiman, Abigail Jerome, Athina Merckx

• Girls 12-and-under free—Lexi Falkingham, Kodi Wiman, Meagan Corrigan, Abigail Jerome

• Girls 14-and-under medley—Gold: Rachel McInnes, Erin Epp, Ella Rolleston, Andrea Kraetzer

• Girls 14-and-under free—Erin Epp, Ava Toyata, Rachel McInnes, Andrea Kraetzer

• Girls 15-and-under free—Gabrielle Hanvold, Emily Epp, Megan Elkin, Georgie Pengilly

• Boys 13-and-under medley—Gold: Keaton Russell, Flyn Huber, Liam Collie, Pierson Piche

• Boys 13-and-under free —Flyn Huber, Keaton Russell, Ethan Gray, Pierson Piche

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.