Aquaducks attended Provincials in Kamloops

Submitted by Aquaducks

Last weekend (Aug 16-18), the BC Summer Swimming Association (BCSSA) held its annual provincial swim meet at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. Revelstoke sent 24 athletes and four coaches to the meet, representing both Revelstoke and the Okanagan Region.

Over 2,000 athletes from all regions of the province attended in total. It was an exciting event held in two pools and broadcast by live feed. The highlight of the weekend could arguably have been the thunderous team cheer competition on the final day.

Our athletes swam in both individual and relay events and many smashed their best times and had strong performances to celebrate at the end.

Athletes who attended were Bence Berkenbosch, Lutza Berkenbosch, Mistaya Duhamel, Turi Duhamel, Devyn Gale, Kayln Gale, Beth Granstrom (coach and competitor), Autumn Griffith-Doyle, Cecilia Hobgood, Madeleine Hobgood, Brynn Hoshizaki (coach and competitor), Megan Hoshizaki, Tye Hoshizaki, Annastasija Koch (coach and competitor), Emma Mair, Chase O’Neill, Colton O’Neill, Norah Painter, Anna Pfeiffer (coach and competitor) , Kenadie Stefura, Morgan Stefura, Sani Supinen, Murdoch Tegart, Dawson Wilkey, Selwyn Wilkey, Mataya Willms, Nyola Willms, and Hamish Woodman.

The Aquaducks brought home the following 14 medals from the meet:

Colton O’Neill- Silver in Div 1 200 Free Relay

Dawson Wilkey- Silver in Div 1 200 Free Relay

Selwyn Wilkey- Silver in Div 1 200 Free Relay

Hamish Woodman- Silver in Div 1 200 Free Relay

Autumn Griffith-Doyle-Silver in Div 4 100 Back, Bronze in Div 4 200 Medley Regional Relay

Bence Berkenbosch- Bronze in Boys Div 4 Medley Regional Relay

Kayln Gale- Gold in Div 5 100 Free, Bronze in Div 5 50 Free

Beth Granstrom- Gold Div 7 200 IM, Gold in Div 7 50 Fly, Gold in Div 7 100 Free, Bronze in Div 7 200 Medley Regional Relay

Brynn Hoshizaki- Bronze in Div 7 200 Medley Regional Relay

The provincials swim meet was a highly competitive event but the Revelstoke athletes met the challenge of provincial competition and swam their personal bests. Congratulations to all of you on your hard work, your positive team spirit, and your achievements throughout the season.