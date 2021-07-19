Anytime Fitness adding location in Abbotsford

Gym will be taking over space formerly occupied by Steve Nash Sports Club

Anytime Fitness is adding a second location in Abbotsford, as they will have an establishment at Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Anytime Fitness is moving into Highstreet Shopping Centre.

Signage at the west Abbotsford-based outdoor mall indicates that the gym will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Steve Nash Sports Club.

The gym’s impending arrival is also noted on the Highstreet website, with American Eagle, BC Cannabis, Structube, Thrifty by Bluenotes and JC Optical and Hearing as other new additions.

The SNSC originally closed its doors back on March 17, 2020, and later that month let go hundreds of employees across its 24 locations in British Columbia.

The company’s Facebook account then stated that clubs would be re-opening in early-July, but many delays followed with three clubs officially opening on July 31. Three more clubs then opened on Aug. 6.

They then announced the closure of the Abbotsford location on Aug. 18, 2020. Since then, the space has been unoccupied.

SNSC then rebranded to Fitness World and currently they operate 15 locations in the province.

Previous owners and the basketball player Steve Nash also were embroiled in legal issues over the past few years, with the company now under new ownership and doing major restructuring after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anytime Fitness does have one other location in Abbotsford at the Parallel Marketplace located at 1910 North Parallel Road, Unit 105.

There are also Anytime Fitness locations in Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.

