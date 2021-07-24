Third victory in as many appearance on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT)

Jaden August made 14 birdies en route to his third win in as many appearances on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour on July 23 and 24 in Kelowna. (MJT)

Another day, another win for Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August.

The 12-year-old player fired a new personal best at the Bear Course at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna on July 22 and 23, to take the Peewee Boys Division and win his third consecutive Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) title in his last three starts.

Competing in the MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at Okanagan Golf Club, which saw over 100 elite players compete for titles in six divisions on Canada’s number-one played Junior Golf Tour, August shot 68 and 66 (134), making 14 birdies in the competition.

“I always feel happy about getting the opportunity to play on the MJT,” August said afterwards.

“I feel very happy to get the win and I was able to keep my rounds together.”

Runner-up in the division was Jim Zhu, 12, of Vancouver.

MJT Tournament Director, Chris Hood said the BC Interior Swing is something that the MJT really looks forward to.

“We saw excellent scoring in all divisions, with great bonds and memories made,” Hood remarked.

Nicola Wealth is a wealth management firm that operates offices across Canada, responsible for over $10 billion in assets under management.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

