Another strong weekend for Kimberley Dynamiters

Coach Derek Stuart and the rest of the team are looking forward to a home stand this weekend. Bulletin file.

The Kimberley Dynamiters had another successful weekend on the road, winning in Castlegar 4 to 2 on Friday, and then in Golden, 4 to 3 on Saturday.

General Manager and Coach Derek Stuart says he was particularly pleased to see production come from across the team, rather than just relying on the top lines.

“It was really nice to see production come across the board this weekend,” he said. “There were a lot of guys chipping in, it’s good to see.”

In Castlegar, Dynamiters goal-scorers were Ryan Piva with two, Beau Larson and Ryan Bennett. In Golden, goals came from Easton Jolie, Ryan Piva, Brock Palmer and Beau Larson.

In the Golden game, Stuart says the team got a little complacent and let the opponent hang around. Golden played better than us late in the game. We let them hang around, let them get confident. They played strong.”

As for why the team’s road record is so good this year, Stuart says that the team likes the road.

“It’s a good sign to me. If you want to identify a legit good team, look at their road record. This weekend was definitely a tough one. We were in Castlegar on Friday night, the bus didn’t get in until 3 a.m., then not even 12 hours later, we load back on the bus to go to Golden. I’m very proud of the guys. A bunch of them had the flu and weren’t feeling well. It was good to see them battle through adversity.”

Coming up this weekend, the team will be rewarded for all their hard work with Family Weekend.

“All the families will be in town,” Stuart said. “It’s good for the guys to see them. And we have two good opponents, Nelson and Creston, coming in.”

Both games are at the Kimberley Civic Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Also, next Tuesday, November 26, the Dynamiters play a make up game against Golden at the Civic Centre.