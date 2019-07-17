Another gold medal for Barriere Minor Ball

Barriere Minor Ball's teams are on a home-run right now! Most recently their Barriere Bruins U19 team took the gold medal at the Provincial Softball Championships in Terrace the weekend of July 12-14. This win coming immediately after their U16s had taken Provincial gold in Barriere earlier this month.

Pictured: The Barriere Bruins U19 gold medal winning team consisting of Josh McKenzie, Stewart Brown, Garner Ransome, Mackenzie Ransome, Tod Phillips, James Celesta, Virgil Kennedy, Ryan Edmonds, Clayton Dame, and coaches Phil Ransome and Phillip Ransome.

Submitted photo: