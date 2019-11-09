Another close one for Quw’utsun

Quw’utsun FC played to a 3-2 loss to Sooke’s Fred Milne Park Rangers at Si’em Lelum Field last Sunday afternoon.

Coach Peter Moses has pleased to see his team’s progress over the course of their first season in Div. 3B of the Vancouver Island Soccer League, but he said he’d like to rack up a few more victories in the standings.

“Sooke was a good team and we fared well against them,” Moses reported. “We never really lose as long as we learn. It shows that we are improving as a team. I’m encouraged by the performance but still hungry for consecutive wins.”

The teams combined to score four times in the first 21 minutes of Sunday’s match. Ryan Sampson opened the scoring for Quw’utsun at three minutes, then Simon Herold scored for the Rangers at 12 and 16 minutes before Sampson made it 2-2 at 21 minutes. It wasn’t until the 70th minute that Herold completed his hat trick to put the Sooke squad up for good.

Quw’utsun welcomed former Div. 1 standouts Ryan Andre and Dan Citra to the fold on Sunday. Andre, a former Div. 1 scoring champion, had several scoring opportunities in his debut for Quw’utsun.

Moses is optimistic that things will click for his team soon.

“I believe that through the Quw’utsun men’s conviction, and that of my own, our hunger to learn and grow will form the start of a new legacy here,” he said. “The talent these young men bear makes the limitations high. It is now time to turn these limitations into virtue. The first half of the season is done and we are on the edge of seeing these young men reach their next level of soccer evolution. Exciting times ahead.”

Quw’utsun will play at home again this Sunday, hosting division-leading Gorge FC at 2 p.m.