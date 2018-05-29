Annual triathlon an all ages event

The 34th annual Shoreline Orthodontics Comox Valley Tri-K Triathlon featured races for all ages, from teenies to adults, Saturday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

The 34th annual Shoreline Orthodontics Comox Valley Tri-K Triathlon featured races for all ages, from teenies to adults, Saturday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. Sam Patterson photo

The teeny division was for children five to seven years.

trik.ca