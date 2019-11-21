Annual Seal Bay Jingle Bell Run upcoming

Come one, come all to the forest of Seal Bay where Christmas sounds of sleigh bells, songs, and Santa's ho-ho-ho will ring loud and clear as the Comox Valley Road Runners once again host the annual Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run for the Comox Valley Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Participants can choose one of three options: a seven-kilometre walk at 10:05 a.m.; 7 km run at 10:30 am; or walk/run the scenic 2.7 km course at 10:40 a.m. Neither running experience nor speed is important as participants dress up in festive attire and practise their Christmas songs along their chosen route. After all this exercise, there are prizes for the best dressed adult, the best dressed child, and the best song sung by a group. Great fun for all.

The event location at Seal Bay Nature Park is off Hardy Road (turn off the old Island Hwy 19A to Campbell River by Paradise Plants). The new Hardy Road parking lot offers more parking spaces in a safer environment. Registration takes place from 9:30 – 10 a.m. down the trail at the former Hardy Road parking lot. The registration fee is only $5 plus a non-perishable food donation with all proceeds going directly to the Comox Valley Food Bank.

Join us for a morning of fun, food, and prizes with a high five to Santa. For more information check out the Comox Valley Road Runners website Events tab at www.cvrr.ca or contact Mona Goodman at jinglebellrun@cvrr.ca

Dress up in your festive outfit, bells, Santa hats and winter woolies, lace up your runners and come prepared to sing your heart out on Sunday, Dec. 1 just off Hardy Road at Seal Bay Nature Park. Feel the forest, feel the giving, and join us in filling the Comox Valley Food Bank van. Please carpool if possible.