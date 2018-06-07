Annual Riske Creek Turkey Shoot attracts a crowd

The annual Riske Creek Turkey Shoot was another blast this past weekend where participants joined together for some camaraderie and fun while competing in various categories.
Categories included a men’s three-shot group, a five-shot group and bullseye using both a varmint rifle and hunting rifle, as well as a three position and balloon shoot with any rifle. There was also a .22 division.
Women and children in attendance competed in their own divisions using .22s.
Overall winners included:
• Jack Butler – men’s overall
• Shawna Swanky – women’s overall
• Kagen Russell – kid’s overall
• Buddy Shoot Winners: Shawna Swanky and Ed Russell
In the buddy shoot, partners were randomly drawn. One partner shot at a target, then the other partner shot the same target trying to get as close as possible to the first shot.