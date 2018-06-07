Annual Riske Creek Turkey Shoot attracts a crowd

Participants joined together for some camaraderie and fun while competing in various categories

Competitors in the Riske Creek Turkey Shoot Sunday, June 3 gather for a group photo following award and prize presentations. (Photo submitted)

The annual Riske Creek Turkey Shoot was another blast this past weekend where participants joined together for some camaraderie and fun while competing in various categories.

Categories included a men’s three-shot group, a five-shot group and bullseye using both a varmint rifle and hunting rifle, as well as a three position and balloon shoot with any rifle. There was also a .22 division.

Women and children in attendance competed in their own divisions using .22s.

Overall winners included:

• Jack Butler – men’s overall

• Shawna Swanky – women’s overall

• Kagen Russell – kid’s overall

• Buddy Shoot Winners: Shawna Swanky and Ed Russell

In the buddy shoot, partners were randomly drawn. One partner shot at a target, then the other partner shot the same target trying to get as close as possible to the first shot.