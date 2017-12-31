The 2018 Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association New Year’s Day Trap Shoot is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 with lots of great prizes up for grabs. (Angie Mindus Photo)

Annual New Year’s Trap Shoot slated for New Year’s Day

Despite the cold, the WLSA New Year's Trap Shoot will forge ahead in the lakecity.

Even if cold temperatures continue into New Year’s Day, the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s annual New Year’s Day Turkey Trap Shoot will forge ahead.

“We’ve said it’s going to go and, unless something really drastic happens, it’ll be a go,” said Judy Jenkins, one of the event’s organizers.

“There’s lots of prizes. Turkeys, hams, ribs and good stuff like that.”

The event takes place at the WLSA Bond Lake Road shotgun range and is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start on Jan. 1.

There will be 10-shot events, buddy shoots, Annie Oakley shoots and other novelty shoots. Also, beginner and novice events will be incorporated into the mix. A two-yard handicap for each win will be in effect.

Lunch for participants will be available on site.

For more information contact either Barry or Judy Jenkins at 250-392-6750.

Previous story
Vipers shut the door on Silverbacks
Next story
VIU wins exhibitions, excited for more basketball in new year

Just Posted

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

  • 12 hours ago

 

West Kelowna RCMP recognizes volunteer’s contributions

  • 12 hours ago

 

October: Lakecity gets support following summer’s wildfires

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most viewed stories online of July to December 2017

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read