Annual New Year’s Trap Shoot slated for New Year’s Day

Despite the cold, the WLSA New Year's Trap Shoot will forge ahead in the lakecity.

Even if cold temperatures continue into New Year’s Day, the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s annual New Year’s Day Turkey Trap Shoot will forge ahead.

“We’ve said it’s going to go and, unless something really drastic happens, it’ll be a go,” said Judy Jenkins, one of the event’s organizers.

“There’s lots of prizes. Turkeys, hams, ribs and good stuff like that.”

The event takes place at the WLSA Bond Lake Road shotgun range and is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start on Jan. 1.

There will be 10-shot events, buddy shoots, Annie Oakley shoots and other novelty shoots. Also, beginner and novice events will be incorporated into the mix. A two-yard handicap for each win will be in effect.

Lunch for participants will be available on site.

For more information contact either Barry or Judy Jenkins at 250-392-6750.