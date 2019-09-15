Annual gear swap raises funds for Cumberland Community Forest Society

It's happening again: the second annual Beaufort Cycles Gear Swap for the Cumberland Community Forest Society is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Clearing away your outdoor gear after a summer of fun? Sorting out the chaos in your basement or boot room? Kids growing out of all their gear? Getting ready for fall hikes and snowy winter adventures? Move out your old gear and find cool new stuff for a great price – all while helping to raise funds to protect the forested watershed surrounding Cumberland. Switch up the seasons with a good old fashioned gear swap.

How does it work? You gather up your outdoor gear (in good repair please) and bring it to Beaufort Cycles Sept. 19 or 20 from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. Fill out the gear swap donor card with all the details and desired price. Can’t drop off that week but have something awesome to consign? Message Angela at angeboss@gmail.com or Sarah at sarah@cumberlandforest.com for pick up.

Biking, running, paddling, camping, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and accessories, clothing, hydration gear (no bladders please), shoes, major components, gloves, guards, safety and navigation gear, tools or pumps, as well as kids’ outdoors gear. (No helmets, please.)

Items valued up to $500 – 35 per cent to the CCFS.

Items valued $500-$1000 – 20 per cent to the CCFS.

Items valued $1,000 or more – 10 per cent to the CCFS, or tick the box to donate anywhere from 50-100 per cent to the CCFS.

Nothing to consign but looking for cool stuff? Head to the event Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., visit the hard-working, fun-loving crew from the Cumberland Community Forest Society (CCFS) and Beaufort Cycles and get geared up for whatever adventure awaits you.

To find out more about the Beaufort Cycles Gear Swap and the work of the Cumberland Community Forest Society visit www.cumberlandforest.com