Annual Comox Valley Jingle Bell Run food bank fundraiser going virtual for 2020

The Comox Valley Road Runners (CVRR) invite family bubbles, friend bubbles, and running and walking bubbles to enjoy the beauty and the fresh air on the trails at Seal Bay in support of the Comox Valley Food Bank.

The Comox Valley Food Bank van collected non-perishable food items, as well as $1,686.92 in cash at the 2019 Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run. File Photo

The Comox Valley Road Runners (CVRR) invite family bubbles, friend bubbles, and running and walking bubbles to enjoy the beauty and the fresh air on the trails at Seal Bay in support of the Comox Valley Food Bank.

The Jingle Bell Run is a traditional charity event for the club and with COVID times, the Food Bank needs the community’s support more than ever.

A virtual event enables people to go when they can, where they want, and within their own comfort bubbles following COVID procedures. Dress up, sing songs as you walk/run along, and take pictures, posting them at #cvrrjinglebellrun

The event will take place anytime on Saturday, Dec. 5, or Sunday, Dec. 6, at Seal Bay Nature Park. Parking at the Hardy Road parking lot gives direct access to the 7.3 km Forest Loop or a 3.2 km marked trail.

The shorter trail will be marked with sawdust and have some clues for the kids to help answer a word search available for download on the CVRR website cvrr.ca/jingle-bell-run

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3nxAgdH

Donations to the Comox Valley Food Bank can be made at comoxvalleyfoodbank.ca/

When donating online, please fill in the box ‘in honour of’ with CVRR Jingle Bell Run. It enables the club to calculate the total amount donated at the Jingle Bell Run. You will receive a tax receipt directly after your donation.

For more information about the Comox Valley Road Runners go to www.cvrr.ca or about the Jingle Bell Run contact Mona Goodman at jinglebellrun@cvrr.ca

Comox Valley Record