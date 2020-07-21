Annual Comox foot race goes virtual

The Comox Valley Road Runners will hold the 49th running of the Nautical Days 4 Mile foot race — in spite of COVID-19. "We won't break our record of the oldest, continuously run foot race on the island," organizers say. "But there will still be awards and prizes."

Trish Guy, left, and Gail Sheil of the Wooters running club of Newcastle, Australia competed at the 2018 Nautical Days 4-Miler. This year’s race will be held virtually. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Road Runners will hold the 49th running of the Nautical Days 4 Mile foot race — in spite of COVID-19. “We won’t break our record of the oldest, continuously run foot race on the island,” organizers say. “But there will still be awards and prizes.”

A virtual run is easy.

Register online at raceroster.com/32838

Choose your start time: anytime between midnight Saturday, Aug. 1 and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

Choose your course. The traditional Comox course is required for runners hoping to score an award for top man and top woman. The map is on the website. Runners can also choose their own four-mile course, which is eligible for prizes but not awards.

Run alone or run at safe distance with friends.

Record (Garmin, Strava, etc.) and upload your results to RaceRoster.

Prepare in advance. Check out the course map and complete details at www.cvrr.ca/nautical-days-4-miler.

Comox Valley Record