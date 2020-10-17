Anglers are out looking to catch some fish in Qualicum Beach

An angler watches a salmon jump out of the water near Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)

It’s that time of year when anglers come out in their waders, armed with nets, fishing poles and lures in the hope of landing a salmon.

Anglers are now regularly seen just by the beach access near the former St Andrew’s Lodge in Qualicum Beach, casting their lines. Salmon of various species are returning to spawn.

The fish were certainly jumping, making big splashes that made fishing quite exciting not only for anglers but also for other predators like the sea lions that monitor the area for an easy meal; as well as sea otters, seagulls and other creatures.

There are guidelines anglers must follow. All retained chinook and sockeye must measure 30 centimetres or more from tip of nose to tail fork, while all coho must measure 25 centimetres or more. An adult chinook in Vancouver Island or Region 1 is defined as being over 50 centimetres.

For salmon limits, opening and closures, visit the Fisheries and Oceans website at https://www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fm-gp/rec/fresh-douce/region1-eng.html

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News