Angels win softball valley championships

Local U19 girls are on their way to provincials, which Sicamous will also host

The U19 Sicamous Angels are Okanagan Valley Champions after hosting the championships at Finlayson Park on June 16 and 17.

The Angels went undefeated in the round-robin portion of the championship with lopsided wins over Kelowna Thunder 10-0, and Kelowna Angels 15-3 to grab the top seeding in the playoff round. In their first playoff game the Angels’ bats came out smoking as they defeated the Kelowna Angels again by a score of 17-5. This led to a match-up on Sunday morning with the undefeated Summerland Synergy club.

Sicamous played some sloppy defence, falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, forcing them to slowly claw their way back into the game. By the fifth inning the teams were tied 4-4, setting the stage for an exciting seventh inning walk-off victory by Summerland on a ball past the Sicamous catcher, allowing the winning run to score from third.

Related: Sicamous a good fit for softball camp

The loss meant that Sicamous had to play the Kelowna Angels again as they had eliminated the Kelowna Thunder 6-2 in an elimination game.

Not pleased at losing to Summerland, the Sicamous bats were hot right from the start of the semi-final game. Sicamous cruised to a 15-2, five-inning mercy win behind the two-home-run performance of Sicamous pitcher Maya Belway.

The win set up a rematch with Summerland, who was sitting in the shade waiting for their opponent to be decided.

Despite playing their third game back to back in 30-plus degree weather, the Angels came out hot again and jumped to an early 5-1 lead and built that into a 19-8 victory in five innings.

A great victory leading up to the Provincial Championship in Sicamous on July 13 to 15. The Summerland team also qualified for the Provincial Championship.

The Sicamous Angels appreciate all the local ball fans that came out to cheer them on.

Their next tournament will be the Sicamous Ladies Tournament on June 23 and 24 at Finlayson Park.

@SalmonArmsports@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter