Anahim Lake Stampede rides July 6-8

The annual Anahim Lake Stampede will celebrate 81 years this weekend, July 6-8, featuring BC Rodeo Association action, plus many other family fun and jackpot events.

The Anahim Lake Stampede Parade is scheduled to begin Saturday at 11 a.m. (Ted Hlokoff photo)

Friday’s events feature a gymkhana (poles, stakes, barrels, keyhole and scurry), a boots and saddle race and cow riding, with the festivities getting underway at 11 a.m.

Saturday, the annual Anahim Lake Stampede Parade is slated for 11 a.m., beginning at the Anahim Lake Inn, with the rodeo to kickoff at 1 p.m.

Parade registration begins at 10 a.m., with judging at 10:30 a.m. There will be prizes for first and second place in each of the following categories: comedy, western, group and commercial.

In addition to all of the BCRA rodeo events, there will be wild cow milking, a cow hide race, a kids sack race and a cow patty toss on Saturday.

Sunday’s Stampede will showcase a Family Fun and Jackpot Rodeo, beginning at 11 a.m.

Team roping, mutton busting, an open barrel race, plus a 16 and under barrel race, open bronc riding, children’s games, a quarter mile horse race, cow riding, steer riding, a ranch bronc challenge and a packhorse race are on the lineup.

