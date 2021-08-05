American Hockey League releases playoff format

Abbotsford Canucks likely to host playoff games with seven division members qualifying

The 2022 Calder Cup playoff format has been released, with seven of nine Pacific Division teams qualifying for the postseason. (AHL photo)

There’s a pretty good chance playoff hockey will be coming to the Abbotsford Centre in the spring.

The American Hockey League released its Calder Cup playoff format for 2022 and seven of the nine teams in the Abbotsford Canucks Pacific Division will qualify for the postseason.

The division winner will earn a first-round bye, while second place faces seventh, third plays sixth and fourth takes on fifth.

The first round will be a best-of-three series and winners will be re-seeded for the subsequent rounds. The second and third rounds will both be best-of-five, while the final two rounds are best-of-seven.

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are expected to finish by June 23.

“Our clubs and their National Hockey League partners recognize the importance of playoff races and postseason experience on overall player development,” stated AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “Expanding the Calder Cup playoff field will allow some 150 additional players to play more meaningful games in pursuit of a championship.”

The Pacific also features the Ontario Reign, Henderson Silver Knights, Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles, Tucson Roadrunners, Stockton Heat, San Jose Barracuda and the San Diego Gulls.

Abbotsford opens the season in California against the Condors on Saturday, Oct. 16. The first home game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 when the Silver Knights come to town.

For more on the team, visit abbotsford.canucks.com.

