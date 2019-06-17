American Crown Circus debuting in Abbotsford

The big top returns to Abbotsford in July.

Circus talent from Mexico, Argentina, Russia, Romania, Belarus and the U.S. make a stop at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre parking lot, when the American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio come to Abbotsford on its Canadian tour from July 11 to 14.

Abbotsford is one of 10 stops on the tour’s first-ever foray into Canada. The event has also partnered up with the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation to raise funds.

“Canada has welcomed our circus with open arms and now we have a chance to give back to the communities that support our show,”said president and fourth-generation circus owner Francisco Osorio in a press release.

The tour, which bills itself as family-friendly, is also offering a promotion in which two children under the age of 10 can attend the show for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Some of the performers expected to showcase their skills include the catapulting strength and artistry of the Dragmir Troop, a laser light experience that combines the lights and high-energy music of Eduardo the Lazerman, the Belarus Triple Eagles defying the laws of gravity from high above the arena floor, wacky circus clowns and other entertainment.

“All of your senses are triggered once you enter the tent,” says ringmaster Rober Osorio. “Children and adults enter the magical tent, smell the popcorn and cotton candy, hear the music and see the audiences cheering as they become a part of the show. I’s quite the sensational experience.”

The show was named after the Osorio family of entertainers, which began their circus in 1927 in their native Mexico. The company is based in Las Vegas, from which they tour Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. The circus tours 13 cities in B.C. and Alberta besides the over 40 cities in the U.S.

The tour makes stops in Coquitlam, Prince George, Kamloops, Kelowna, Chillwack, Campbell River, Nanaimo, Duncan and Esquimalt.

For more information, visit americancrowncircus.com.