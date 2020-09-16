Alyson Stolte wins Junior/Senior golf tournament

Stolte and senior partner Nate Steenhof combined for a net 67.2 on the par-72 Smithers golf course

Alyson Stolte is the 2020 Smithers Junior/Senior golf tournament champion. Stolte along with senior playing partner Nate Steenhof shot a net 67.2 on the par-72 Smithers golf course Sept. 12.

Second place went to Liam Vandergaag and his dad Greg with net 68.1.

Max Belanger and senior partner Dennis Williams achieved the low gross score with 77.

The event paired members of the junior program with adult golfers in an alternating shot format. Both players teed off and the team had to use nine drives from each golfer. From there to the green the players took turns until on the green where both putted.

Sept. 12 was a beautiful day for the annual tournament. This year, 51 teams participated, up from 40 teams in 2019.

Stolte won a golf bag as the first place winner.

COVID-19 affected the junior golf program and how competitions were held. Charlie Northrup and Janice Malkow, program coordinators really appreciated how the junior golfers adjusted to the rule changes and were thankful for the many adult volunteers who monitored the hole play competition over the season to ensure COVID-19 protocols and safety were followed.

The 2020 lesson program was handled by club pro John Pierce on a requested basis. All the donated lessons are a gift to the junior program and junior player development.

Juniors are encouraged to play when they can, and as often as they can, until the course closes. Junior times are now changed to 3-5 p.m. Wednesday afternoons with back-to-school.

All 51 junior participants got to pick from the prize table and went home winners.

Malkow and Northrup really appreciate all the support the sponsors and community offer the junior golf program and the investment in our future citizens.

