Alumni tourney raises $1,000

On Dec. 23, 50-some players past and present showed up for a fun day of basketball at the Isfeld Alumni Tournament.
The event raised more than $1,000 for a bursary to be given to a graduating player in June.
Findlay one of 40 curlers selected out 300 applicants
West Kelowna's Michaela Jacobsen has committed to the University of Lethrbidge soccer for 2018
Forward Ryan Steele commits to Sacred Heart University for 2018-19 season
Another Penticton Vees star out for the rest of the season
A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday
Matthew Phillips has agreed to a three-year entry level contract with the club
The answer to being happier is to hang out with happy people. The solution to improving health and fitness is to hang out with happy, active people. Come and hang out with us at the Comox Valley Road Runners 5km Clinic held at the Lower Native Sons Hall.