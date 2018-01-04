Alumni tourney raises $1,000

On Dec. 23, 50-some players past and present showed up for a fun day of basketball at the Isfeld Alumni Tournament.

On Dec. 23, 50-some players past and present showed up for a fun day of basketball at the Isfeld Alumni Tournament.

The event raised more than $1,000 for a bursary to be given to a graduating player in June.

Previous story
Sullivan Heights Secondary wants to kick off new football program in Surrey
Next story
The Year in Sports: B.C. gold for Kelowna Sun Devils

Just Posted

Slattery in Scotties playoff mix

 

GTMHA Midget Reps host weekend tournament

 

Trail Smoke Eaters repel Wenatchee Wild attack

 

No excuse to stay at home with Hometown Hockey

 

Most Read