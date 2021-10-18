All Star Wrestling coming to Hope Cinema

Show will feature debut of new wrestler

Braydon Goss is one of several All Star Wrestlers coming to Hope in November for a show at Hope Cinema. (Instagram/ Braydon Goss)

All Star Wrestling is coming to Hope, with an action-packed night at Hope Cinema.

The card already has Braydon Goss, Jayce D’Arcy, Thunder from Jalandhar, Vance Nevada, Adam Ryder, Azeem the Dream, along with the debut of Battle Wasp.

Tickets are $20 for front row, $15 for general admission and $10 for children under 12. They are available online at vtixonline.com or the Hope Cinema, and will be available at the door. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

All Star Wrestling is following Provincial Health orders requiring that all fans in attendance are wearing facial coverings and provide proof of double vaccination.

@CHWKcommunityjessica.peters@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Hope Standard