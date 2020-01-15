All smiles at Troll Ski Resort

Temperatures of -20 C and colder couldn’t wipe the smiles off the faces of skiers and snowboarders Sunday, Jan. 12 at Troll Ski Resort.
It’s a good thing these hardy souls braved the weather when they did, as Troll closed Monday, Jan. 13 after temperatures fell to around -30 C. Troll’s website states the ski hill is closed Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday and even longer, too, due to the colder weather. Watch for updates at trollresort.com.
