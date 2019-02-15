All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Recap

Check out the link here, for a schedule for all of Friday’s games.

(X) – Eliminated from the Tournament

Women’s Division:

Bella Coola (X) VS. Similkameen

Similkameen win: 73-35

Top Scorers:

Similkameen: Jade Montgomery-Waa (17), Sofia Terbasket (16), Jasmine Montgomery-Reid (15)

Bella Coola: Phoebe Andy (6), Nedeea Siwallace (6), Shanti Milton (5)

Vancouver (X) VS. Hazelton

Hazelton wins: 43-41

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Alysha O’Brien (16), Payton Henry (9), Carlene Wright (9)

Vancouver: Shenise Sigsworth (23), Brenna Doolan (7), Laura Lewis (5)

Prince Rupert VS. Kitamaat

Kitamaat win: 50-47

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Kristy Innes (11), Roberta Edzerza (10), Natalie Harris (7)

Kitamaat: Adelia Paul (24), Miranda Ross (10), Mary-Ann Amos (5)

This highly touted rematch of last years final lived up to the hype. The game was back and forth throughout, with great plays from guards Kristi Innes for Prince Rupert and Adelia Paul for Kitamaat. While the Haisla girl ended up prevailing in a nail biter, the play was even throughout with no team having a discernible advantage over the other. After its first loss of the tournament Prince Rupert will have a shot at redemption friday afternoon as they await the victor from the Hazelton VS. Similkameen matchup from earlier that day.

Similkameen VS. Metlakatla (X)

Similkameen win: 63-21

Top Scorers:

Similkameen: Jasmine Montgomery-Reid (22), Reiley Terbasket (12), Jade Montgomery-Waa (7)

Metlakatla: Denise Wilson (5), Neely Humpherville (5), Jordan Leask (4)

Masters Division:

Hazelton VS. Bella Bella

Bella Bella win: 97-92

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Collin Jack (25), Matt Simpson (20), Darren Fargey (17)

Bella Bella: Mitch Martin (26), Charles Gladstone (22), Ryan Humchitt (18),

Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams

Lax Kw’alaams win: 94-78

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Chad Stewart (18), Brady Johnston (14), Daniel Jackson (14)

Lax Kw’alaams: George Kelly (26), Brandon Sampson (18), Steve Sampson (11)

Day 5 was not kind to the Prince Rupert Advantage, they first were tasked with beating the favourite to win, Lax Kw’alaams. And while throughout the first quarter the game remained close, it was Lax Kw’alaams work ethic on both ends of the floor that carried them to victory. Prince Rupert was simply outworked, every loose ball and rebound seemed to go the way of Lax Kw’alaams. After the loss, the Advantage were at a disadvantage as they were now playing for their lives against a rested Hydaburg team who is hungry to repeat as masters champions. The lone bright spot for Rupert was the play of Chad Stewart who tried to will his team back into contention time after time, but to no avail.

Hazelton VS. Greenville (X)

Hazelton win: 68-53

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Darren Fargey (22), Collin Jack (15), Scott Weget (9)

Greenville: Tony Stevens (15), Charles Adams (13), Ralph Bright (12)

Prince Rupert (X) VS. Hydaburg

Hydaburg win: 108-48

Top Scorers:

Hydaburg: Matt Carle Jr. (30), Joe Young (23) Devin Edenshaw (19),

Prince Rupert: Paul White (10), Chad Stewart (7), Brady Johnston (7)

With this being their second game, and loss of the day the Prince Rupert Advantage were eliminated from contention. A tired Prince Rupert squad was out played at nesrly every position. The game got out of hand early with Hydaburg leading by 40 points at the half. There was a slight resurgance in the Prince Rupert squads play in the second half but it was too little too late for the Advantage. For Hydaburg there were many great performances but Matt Carle Jr. sticks out because of his deadly shooting ability dropping 30 points in the affair.

Bella Bella (X) VS. Lax Kw’alaams

Lax Kw’alaams win: 111-64

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Guy Peers (23), Burl Gladstone (12), Mike Reid (9),

Lax Kw’alaams: Brandon Sampson (26) George Kelly (23), Will Sheppard (19)

Intermediate Division:

New Aiyansh VS. Bella Coola (X)

New Aiyansh win: 78-73

Top Scorers:

New Aiyansh: Matthew Stewart-Clay (28), Charles Leeson Jr. (27) Lawrence Adams Jr. (10)

Bella Coola: Faavae Vaa (28), Carlos Edgar (14), Jamie Hans (13)

Hazelton VS. Lax Kw’alaams (X)

Hazelton win: 92-61

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Kalem Wilson (27), Caleb Wale (14), Kaimen Starr (13)

Lax Kw’alaams: Will Nichols (18), Jacob Ryan (13), Dylan Calder (10)

Bella Bella VS. Hartley Bay

Bella Bella win: 81-78

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Kobe Mcknight (32), Gary Gladstone (21), Kevin Bolton (12)

Hartley Bay: Kyler Reece (23), Christian Clifton (19), Ethan Dundas (15)

Prince Rupert VS. Skidegate

Skidegate win: 91-78

Top Scorers:

Skidegate: Devan Boyko (23), Jesse Barnes (15), Trafton Williams (12)

Prince Rupert: Jakob Henry (24), Kaine Wesley (14), John Tait (11)

The unstoppable force came face to face with the immovable object in this battle of intermediate titans. Both the Bad Boyz and Saints had put the boots to all their opponents prior to this matchup. For Skidegate the win streak continued as Prince Rupert just couldn’t figure out a way to slow down the Saints outside shooting while containing their standout inside threat, Jesse Barnes. The 6’7 forward was a monster on the glass and owned the paint at both ends of the court, winning the honour of player of the game award for his efforts. For Prince Rupert, their sights are set on redemption, but first, they will have to win their way through the loser’s bracket. They start their journey to the finals against New Aiyansh Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Seniors Division:

Bella Coola (X) VS. Massett:

Massett win: 99-67

Top Scorers:

Massett: Jordan Williams (24), Greg Brown (21), Gary Brown (15)

Bella Coola: Louis Edgar (21), Isaiah Edgar (8), Kelly Robinson (8)

Prince Rupert VS. Skidegate

Skidegate win: 88-69

Top Scorers:

Skidegate: Darcy Pearson (22), Joel Richardson (19), Jason Alsop (15)

Prince Rupert: Derek Reece (17), Josh Dennis (15), Shawn Reece (13)

It was a tale of two halves for Prince Rupert and this highly touted matchup went the way of Skidegate. The five-time champions showed their pedigree early on, jumping out to a big lead in the first quarter. Prince Rupert was able to fight back and get within two points at the half. But that is as close as the Grizzlies would get to sniffing a lead, the Saints went on a dominant 19-6 run imposing their will on the Prince Rupert squad for much of the third quarter. Much like their intermediate brethren, Prince Rupert will now look for redemption. The first obstacle on their path to the finals is another Haida team. Prince Rupert will face Massett at 1 p.m. Friday.

Vancouver VS. Squamish (X)

Vancouver win:

Top Scorers:

Vancouver: Marlon Apps (20), Gene Wolff (18), Sean Holland (11)

Squamish: Nate Kirk (21), Kolby Williams (10), Peter Cooper (9)

Bella Bella (X) VS. Massett

Massett win: 77-56

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Jefferson Brown (19), Graylon Martin (13), Eric Gaudry (5)

Massett: Chris Campbell (21), Jordan Williams (17), Skyler Brown (10)

Kitkatla VS. Lax Kw’alaams

Kitkatla win: 94-72

Top Scorers:

Kitkatla: Jacob Thom (44), Phillip Gamble (16), Dustin Eaton (8)

Lax Kw’alaams: Taylor Ross (23), Bruce Hill (20), Kyle Alexcee (13)

