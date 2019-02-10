All Native Basketball Tournament Day 2: Preview

A breakdown of all the action to come during the second day of the All Native Basketball tournament.

After an exhilarating first day at the All Native Tournament, which included an overtime thriller between Kincolith and Kitkatla in the women’s division, as well as an electric opening ceremony performed wonderfully by the Lax Kw’alaams dance troupe, peoples eyes have turned towards the second day when the action really kicks into gear. There are 18 games slated for Monday in what is sure to be a hectic day of basketball.

Below is the schedule for all the day’s games and where they will be played:

THE ARENA

Women’s Division:

New Aiyansh VS. Greenville 8 a.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Similkameen 11 a.m.

Kitamaat VS. TBD 2:30 p.m.

Kincolith VS. Vancouver 6:30 p.m.

TBD VS. TBD. 9:30 p.m.

Master’s Division:

Bella Bella VS. Kitamaat 9:30 a.m.

Greenville VS. Prince Rupert 1 p.m.

Kincolith VS. Lax Kw’alaams 4 p.m.

New Aiyansh VS. Hazelton 8 p.m.

THE GYM

Women’s Division:

Bella Bella VS Metlakatla, B.C. 8 a.m.

Bella Coola VS. Massett 9:30 a.m.

Senior Division:

Prince Rupert VS Gitwinksihlkw 1 p.m.

New Aiyansh VS. Squamish 2:30 p.m.

Vancouver VS. Skidegate 4 p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams VS. Lytton 8 p.m.

Bella Bella VS Bella Coola 9:30 p.m.

Intermediate Division:

Kitkatla VS Massett 11 a.m.

New Aiyansh VS Hartley Bay 6:30 p.m.

NOTE: In the women’s division Kitamaat will face the winner of New Aiyansh and Greenville, and the final game of the night will be played between the winners of the Bella Bella VS Metlakatla, B.C. and Bella Coola VS Massett contests.

