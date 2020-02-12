All Native Basketball Days 2-3: Intermediate Division

Kalem Wilson from Hazelton lines up a shot against the Prince Rupert Cubs during Intermediate action. Despite Wilson’s game high 28 points, the home side came away with the 85-63 win. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Intermediate Division

MAIN DRAW

Hazelton (76) vs Lax Kw’alaams (71)

The first game of the Intermediate Division was a close one, nothing giving between the two teams after 20 minutes as it was 43-43 at the half. Hazelton opened up a small three point lead after three, with the fourth quarter going back and forth until there was a 68-68 scoreline. Hazelton knocked down a three and shut Lax Kw’alaams down in the final minutes to emerge with the win. Kalem Wilson had a whopping 38 points in the winning effort, while Lloyd Dudoward had a strong 30 point effort in the loss.

New Aiyansh (110) vs Kincolith (32)

There was no mercy from New Aiyansh in this one as they ran up the score early and often on Kincolith. It was 17-0 before Kincolith got their first point, and 60-12 at halftime. New Aiyansh kept their foot on the pedal to go up 92-17 after three, finally letting up only slightly in the final 10 minutes. Charles Leeson led the way with 24 points, while teammate Quinton Nisyok had 21. Arthur Alexcee was Kincolith’s top scorer with 10.

Kitkatla (103) vs Hartley Bay (65)

The offence was on display for Kitkatla as they passed the century mark in the opening round victory. It didn’t look as though this would be the case as Hartley Bay led 24-17 after one, and 39-33 at the half. Kitkatla must have had an inspiring halftime talk though, as they exploded for 70 points in the second half to turn the tide completely. This included a 38-12 advantage in the fourth quarter as the momentum swung firmly to their favour, which included a 23-0 run. Garrett Hill and Malcolm Brown had 24 points each in the win, with Christian Clifton putting up 21 for Hartley Bay.

Kitamaat (61) vs Bella Coola (95)

The final game of the Intermediate round showed off a hot Bella Coola side as they flew to the win over Kitamaat. The Nuxalk squad held a 39-27 lead at halftime, continuing to open up the score in the second half by dropping 56 points. It was an extremely even contribution scoring wise, with six players hitting double figures: Marlon Edgar-Apps (19), Koby Popek (16), Carlos Edgar (15), Jalen Williams (14), Jamie Hans (11) and Fa’avae Va’a (10). James Harry Jr. had the top score for Kitamaat with 16.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Days 2-3: Women’s Draw

#2 Prince Rupert Cubs (83) vs Hazelton (65)

It was time for the home side to hit the court on Tuesday night, with the Cubs taking on Hazelton. Backed by the home fans Prince Rupert came out flying to score the first 11 points of the game, eventually going up 25-8. Hazelton regrouped though and cut the lead to 38-32 at halftime. The gap kept closing in the third quarter, a big three energizing the bench as Prince Rupert’s lead dropped to 50-47. An 11-5 run to close the quarter, followed by a 10-2 run to start the fourth, got Prince Rupert back on track though as they were finally able to pull away. Dylan Calder had the team high score wtih 20, with big efforts also coming from Nik Campbell (18) and Colby Stephens (16). Kalem Wilson was again the top scorer for Hazelton with 28.

Prince Rupert’s Nik Campbell looks to lock down Hazelton’s Kalem Wilson near the end of their second round game in the Intermediate Division. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“My guys started out strong like they should have, but then we kind of lost it a bit. But the guys came together, Dylan Calder came up big and helped push us through when we needed some buckets,” Prince Rupert head coach Gage Ladouceur said after the game.

“They were getting riled up a little bit, I told them calm down and let’s dig in and play some defence,” Ladouceur said of his comments to the team as Hazelton crept closer in the third quarter. “We noticed that their zone was getting a little bit tired, so we started looking down low and got some down low buckets. After that Dylan hit those threes, and it kind of had a ripple effect. You go down low and that works, and then the threes open up.”

New Aiyansh (85) vs #3 Bella Bella (103)

New Aiyansh found themselves outmatched early in this one, unable to contain the high powered offence of the ranked Bella Bella side. Bella Bella set the tone early with 39 first quarter points, followed by 34 in the second for a commanding 73-40 lead at halftime, allowing them to coast the rest of the way. Kobe McKnight had 23 points in the win, followed closely by teammate Jordan Gladstone with 22. Charles Leeson had one of the scoring performances of the tournament for New Aiyansh with 44 points, but the impressive effort would be for naught in the loss.

The results set up a high profile matchup between #2 Prince Rupert and #3 Bella Bella on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 1

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

Alex Kurial

Send Alex email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter