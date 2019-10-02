All Elite Wrestling debuting tonight on TSN2

The stars of All Elite Wrestling hit the squared circle tonight live on TSN2.

The new professional wrestling promotion announced a partnership with the Canadian broadcaster yesterday afternoon, and the action kicks off today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. with the debut episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW is aiming to be an alternative to mainstream wrestling, and features superstars such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi Rhodes and Nick and Matt Jackson.

The show has a distinct Canadian flavour to it, as Jericho, Omega, Shawn Spears, The Dark Order and Allie all hail from north of the border.

The seeds of the promotion began back in 2017, when the Jacksons and Rhodes responded to a tweet from professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer who stated that Ring of Honor (which employed the trio at the time) would be unable to sell out an arena with over 10,000 fans.

That challenge was accepted and conquered at the All Out pay-per-view show back in Sept. 2018. The show sold out in 30 minutes and was attended by 11,263 people. The success of that show led to the trio decision to expand their ambitions and create a new promotion.

Enter Tony Khan.

The lifelong wrestling fan and successful American businessman joined forces with the wrestlers to help finance and create the vision behind AEW.

Khan is the son of billionaire Shahid Khan, who transformed the automobile parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate into a massively successful company. The family also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. of the English Football League Championship.

Khan said he’s thrilled to acquire a Canadian TV deal.

“For many, many years, Canada has been home not only to some of the most legendary wrestlers ever, both past and present, but also to some of the most knowledgeable and passionate fans anywhere in the world today,” said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW. “I’m thrilled that we are teaming with TSN to show AEW DYNAMITE live in Canada. TSN has great history broadcasting wrestling, and I know they will be a great partner for AEW and our fans.”

AEW ran its sold-out Double or Nothing pay-per-view show in Las Vegas back in May. They also carried three additional shows over the summer. Jericho became the first-ever AEW world champion with a win over Adam “Hangman” Page at All Out on Aug. 31.

The promotion also scored a U.S. national TV deal on May 15 with WarnerMedia’s TNT, which will carry the weekly show live.

Tonight’s announced card includes:

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz

Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW women’s champion

Adam “Hangman” Page vs PAC

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler