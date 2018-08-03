Alkali Lake scene of Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo

Locals competing in junior and peewee barrel racing divisions among the best

The BC Rodeo Association made a stop in the Cariboo this past weekend, at the annual Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo at Alkali Lake and it seemed that for local barrel racers, the theme could have been ‘younger women, faster horses’ (Tom T. Hall). The best finish was a 1st place-run ($222.77) in the Junior division by 150 Mile House resident Brittany MacDonald, seen here racing for the finish line after rounding the third barrel.

Cowboys and cowgirls braved temperatures consistently hovering near 35C during the weekend for the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo at Alkali Lake.

Local athletes, however, didn’t appear to be bothered as they placed among the best in their events — particularly in the junior and peewee barrel racing divisions where young riders and their horses occupied the majority of the top spots at the rodeo.

First place, and $222, went to 150 Mile House’s Brittany MacDonald in the junior barrel racing division, while Reese Rivet of Williams Lake was third.

In the peewee class it was Kaitlyn Lulua of 150 Mile House posting a time of 17.317 seconds to take second place ($71), just ahead of Paisley McNolty of 150 Mile House, while Tryan Rivet was fifth.

In tie-down roping it was 150 Mile’s Chad Braaten finishing fourth.

Wade McNolty, also of 150 Mile, was third in steer wrestling.

In breakaway roping Kat Ilnicki placed second, while team roper Ryan Hume of Williams Lake teamed up with Ty Lytton to take first place in their event.

Cody Brett and 150 Mile’s Cody Braaten placed sixth in team roping.