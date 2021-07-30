Alkali Lake plays host to Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during weekend

Top five results (where applicable) from the Esket A.C.E. Rodeo are as follows:

Virgil Poffenroth was the tie-down roping winner at the 2021 Esket A.C.E. Rodeo at Alkali, capturing both first and second place in the event. Poffenroth collected $820 for first and $615 for second. (Liz Twan photo)

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced its dismount from the saddle, the BC Rodeo Association made its return to Alkali Lake during the weekend with its annual Esket A.C.E. Rodeo July 24-25.

Two days of rodeo saw fans cheering the return of bareback riding, saddlebronc riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, junior steer riding, barrel racing, junior barrel racing, peewee barrel racing, junior breakaway roping, team roping and bull riding.

Local competitors, meanwhile, joined many other rodeo contestants from throughout B.C. — all eager to get back to competition.

Bareback

1.) Christopher Muigg – 80 points, $320

2/3.) Jared Marshall – 77 point, $200

2/3.) Keifer Larson – 77 points, $200

4.) Keifer Larson – 72 points, $80

Saddlebronc

1.) Cole Churchill – 75 points, $550

2.) Christopher Muigg – 74 points – $450

Tie-Down Roping

1.) Virgil Poffenroth – 9.1 seconds, $820

2.) Virgil Poffenroth – 10.5 seconds, $615

3.) Lincoln Yarama – 13.5 seconds, $410

4.) Patrick Bennett – 14.1 seconds, $205

Breakaway Roping

1.) Riley Beier – 3.6 seconds, $792

2.) Taylor-Jane Gardner – 4.3 seconds, $594

3.) Kirstin Lougheed – 12.8 seconds, $396

4.) Kirstin Lougheed – 13 seconds, $198

5.) Gracie Antoine – 13.6 seconds

Junior Steer Riding

1.) Tanner Loring – 78 points, $224

2.) Charlie Michel-Louie – 76 points, $172.80

3.) Kagen Russell – 71 points, $121.60

4.) Brandon Loring – 70 points, $70.40

5.) Tate Allison – 69 points, $51.20

Barrel Racing

1.) Joleen Seitz – 15.986 seconds, $1,268

2.) Dariene Andros – 16.198 seconds, $951

3.) Carli Wardrop – 16.213 seconds, $634

4.) Kristin Bell – 16.324 seconds, $317

5.) Courtney Pearson – 16.401 seconds

Junior Barrel Racing

1.) Kaitlyn Lulua – 16.523 seconds, $197.20

2.) Kira Stowell – 16.955 seconds, $150.80

3.) Julia Bowden – 17.22 seconds, $104.40

4.) Hannah Cady – 17.241 seconds, $58

5.) Kenzie Lloyd – 17.373 seconds, $40.60

Peewee Barrel Racing

1.) Paige Cady – 16.593 seconds, $98.60

2.) Paisley McNolty – 17.196 seconds, $75.40

3.) Ainslee Meise – 17.209 seconds, $52.20

4.) Amelia Dodginghorse – 17.301 seconds, $29

5.) Domenichella Bennett – 19.564 seconds, $20.30

Junior Breakaway Roping

1.) Hannah Cady – 12.4 seconds, $281.06

2.) Lyla Lougheed – 14 seconds, $226.66

3.) Kagen Russell – 15 seconds, $172.26

Team Roping

1.) Ryan MacNaughton and Steve Lloyd – 7.1 seconds, $984 each

2.) Jason Beier and Josh Siemens – 7.5 seconds, $738 each

3.) Ryan Macnaughton and Ty Lytton – 7.8 seconds, $492 each

4.) Josh Cahill and Rod Spiers – 8.6 seconds, $246 each

Bull Riding

– No qualified rides

Williams Lake Stampede Queen Karena Sokolan carries the Canadian flag during the BC Rodeo Association’s Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during the weekend. (Liz Twan photo)

Chance Bolin of Salmon Arm stands tall in the saddle of C+ Rodeos’ bronc Alamo, which he was bucked off of. (Liz Twan photo)

Dariene Adnros of Williams Lake finished second in the ladies’ barrel racing event posting a 16.198-second time to pocket $951. (Liz Twan photo)

Kaitlyn Lulua of Nemiah Valley claimed first place in the junior barrel racing event, riding to a 16.523-second time and winning $197.20. (Liz Twan photo)