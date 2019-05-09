Aldergrove’s Infinity cheer squad wins big

Cheerleaders Genevieve, Amber, Dez, Kaitlynn, Jade and Menna posing with both of their top awards. (Submitted photo)

Aldergrove’s six-person girls cheer squad took home the Senior 1 division title this year at provincial championships.

The winning team from Infinity Cheer Elite gym – led by co-founders and coaches Katie Vlemming and Alana Mcmillan – attended the Okanagan Cheerleading Championships in Kelowna at the end of last month.

“They hit it the best they’d ever hit it,” said Vlemming after their performance, “they brought tons of energy to the table, more than I’d ever seen.”

The cheerleaders, ranging from ages 11 to 18, began training for the big day in September and have since been at the gym at least once a week, training and practicing.

READ MORE: Langley cheer team wins silver at World Championships

At the competition, the six were noticeably the smallest troupe in the mix.

“Trying to make that big impact for smaller teams is really hard,” Vlemming explained.

“It’s really hard for smaller numbered teams to win” – because of the arrangements teams of 15 or 20 can execute out on the floor,” she said.

“It’s really cool that they were able to win against much larger teams,” corroborated Marcy Reimer, a mother of a cheerleader on the team.

“The girls had a very successful season,” Reimer added.

The Aldergrove-based team also ranked first place against all other teams that competed in their level one category.

Vlemming and Mcmillan have more than 20 years of cheer coaching experience combined under their belts.

“Everything we do is aligned with industry standards and for the athletes to be able to have further opportunities after they leave our gym.” Vlemming finished.

For now, the girls will continue off-season training at the local gym to maintain their high level of expertise and fitness.