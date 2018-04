There are three Aldergrove United Soccer Club teams in Cup Finals this weekend

First up, on Saturday, April 7, Aldergrove’s Premier Men are in the Pakenham Cup Final at 3:30 p.m. at Newton Athletic Park Turf #1.

Then on Sunday, April 8, the Adrenaline Selects women are in the Cup Final at 1 p.m. at Burnaby Lake Turf #3, followed by Battleaxes Classics Div. 1 women in the Cup Final, 3 p.m. at Burnaby Lake Turf #2.