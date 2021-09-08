Aldergrove Skate Club begins new season

Club managed to keep skating during the height of the pandemic

Members of the Aldergrove Skate Club competed at the 2015 Skate Canada Regional Synchronized Skating Championships at George Preston Arena. (Langley Advance Times file)

It wasn’t easy, but the Aldergrove Skate club was able to keep going during the height of the pandemic.

And now, with COVID-19 restrictions loosening, club president Sharon Phillips is looking forward to a closer-to-normal new season.

“Last year, parents couldn’t come in and watch, even,” Phillips recalled.

The club end-of-year pop-concert themed skate was cancelled, and a video highlight reel was produced instead.

Spectators were not allowed inside for much of the season, and groups were much smaller than before.

“We actually ended up skating the whole time, but we had to have a maximum of 12 people.”

Now, up to 50 are allowed, and the club is preparing for a new season.

“We are probably the most excited about the return to synchronized skating this year,” Phillips told the Langley Advance Times.

“Last year, our youth skaters were able to practice with physical distancing, which really limited the synchronized skating program. After November, our adult skaters were not able to participate. We are all quite excited to get back on the ice.”

The club is planning to have five teams; Elementary, Juvenile, Novice, Adult 2 and Adult 3.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the novice synchronized skating team (the club’s highest level synchro team in Aldergrove) was to start their choreography with coach, Natasha Klop.

Friday, Sept. 10, the club was planning a Back to the Ice seminar, with guest coach Aaron Lowe, who was on the national team with his ice dance partner, Megan Wing.

Both events will take place at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Their regular season starts on Monday, Sept. 13.

The club will be offering Canskate, Skate Canada’s learn to skate program on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“For the upcoming season, our skaters, coaches and spectators will be asked to do a health check before coming to the rink,” Phillips explained.

“Everyone has to wear masks in the building, although skaters can take theirs off when they get on the ice. For now, spectators are allowed inside.”

Phillips said the club is waiting to see what impact the new vaccine passports will have at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, where the club is based.

