Three veteran players and one Aldergrove Kodiaks rookie have moved up the hockey ranks to new teams now that the PJHL season has come to an end.

Aldergrove Kodiaks veteran players new recruits of collegiate teams

Kodiaks C.J. Corazzin, Ty Pickering, and Tyler Cannon will move onto college, Junior A hockey

Three veteran players and one Aldergrove Kodiaks rookie have moved up the hockey ranks to new teams now that the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) season has come to an abrupt end.

Captain and defenceman Ty Pickering, forward Tyler Cannon, and defender C.J. Corazzin left it all out on the ice this year – ensuring the bears rose to the top of their Harold Brittain Division.

The Kodiaks’ chance to take the overall league title faltered with the COVID-19 pandemic, and their shot to face winners of the Tom Shaw Division – the North Vancouver Wolf Pack – for the PJHL title was cancelled in March.

Since then, better news has spread through the team with the latest rounds of collegiate recruits – three of which are from the bears.

Aldergrove team captain Pickering was recruited to join Simon Fraser University’s SFU Hockey team for their upcoming season.

Pickering, 21, will join former bears player Eric Callegari in its ranks.

With nine goals, 27 assists, and 36 points in this year’s regular season, Pickering was second in lead for Kodiaks scoring, leading the team instead in assists.

SFU head coach Mark Coletta lauded the defenceman for his characteristic “mean streak.”

“He’s obviously got offensive upside, which is key. But most importantly, he’s got a little bit of a mean streak to him on the defensive side of the puck,” Coletta said.

“We need a little more grit and nastiness back there.”

Notably, in his rookie season in Junior B hockey, Pickering won the PJHL Championship with the Kodiaks.

Forward Cannon was also announced as a pick, but as the University of Victoria Vikings’ newest recruit. The team is slated to start collegiate gameplay in September.

The news was announced March 18.

Cannon, 20, had top-scoring status for the bears, having played all of 44 regular season games with 17 goals and 22 assists – for a total of a weighty 39 points.

In the playoffs Cannon was on the roster for nine games and in that time tallied seven goals and four assists, for 11 points.

On Monday (April 6), Aldergrove’s Corazzin announced his own recruitment as a new defenceman for Castleton University’s Spartans, located in Vermont.

Corazzin, 21, was born in Langley and will continue his time on the ice in the U.S.

The last recently-announced change-up to the Aldergrove team comes as rookie player Carson Preston has advanced to the Merritt Centennials with the Junior A – British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Preston, 18, was first signed onto the team for full-time play just before Dec. 1, 2019 – he’d been traded from a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJL) team, known for his speed and puck skills as a forward.

Preston proved himself early in the year, with a rare Jan. 3 hat trick during a game against the Langley Trappers.

During his brief time with the team – playing 21 regular season games – Preston tallied 15 goals and 10 assists.

Director of hockey operations John Stuart said Preston is a player who is known for his strong character.

“He’s a team-first player that is happier for team success than his own,” Stuart said, “Exactly the type of player the Merritt Centennials are looking for moving forward.”

Aldergrove Star

Previous story
Game over for North Okanagan youth soccer
Next story
Dancing and cheering together, apart

Just Posted

Most Read

  • School meals program continue in Houston

    Food being packaged up to ensure students have nourishment

  • Babine Forest Products taking every precaution for employees

    While the lumber industry has seen a number of lay-offs in the past few months because of COVID-19 social distancing regulations, Babine Forest Products and Decker Lake Forest Products are still holding up well.

  • Feds announce details of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

    The federal government announced that is was taking actions to help Canadian businesses, including newspapers, by proposing a wage subsidy that would cover 75 per cent of salary costs.

  • COVID-19: Latest message from Qualicum Beach

    Town officials conducted spot inspection on re-opened farmers market

  • Trust God

    A Southside person made a huge heart and the words trust God in the snow down York Road near Danskin. An inspiring message for all to see amidst tough times as people deal with self isolating because of the COVID 19. (Submitted photo)

  • NATIONS Cannabis freezes work on construction due to COVID-19 scare

    NATIONS Cannabis near Burns Lake was not spared from the havoc COVID-19 has created for many workplaces recently. The construction of their new facility has now come to a grinding halt, because of the founders' concerns about putting workers at risk of contracting the disease. Wes Sam and Marc Storms released a statement on their Facebook page, March 20, addressing the issue.

  • Cheslatta Carrier seeks own recycling depot for Southside

    The Cheslatta Carrier Nation is interested in bringing recycling to their own community. Right now, the nearest recycling facility is in Burns Lake, which is a two-hour round trip for Cheslatta Carrier community members.