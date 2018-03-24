Albrechtson brings home the gold

Fred Albrechtson of the Nickel Plate Ski Club in action at the Canadian National Cross Country Ski Championships in Thunder Bay.

Fred Albrechtson is bringing home the hardware for the first time in Nickel Plate Ski Club history.

The 15-year-old skier turned in a gold medal performance along with partner Zoe Hallman of Smithers in the mixed gender, two-person relay at the Canadian National Cross Country Ski Championships in Thunder Bay last week.

Albrechtson had strong performances throughout the week of racing including two top 10 finishes out of a field of 70 of the best juvenile juvenile racers in the country.

“Fred is certainly now in the running to be selected to the BC Cross Country Ski Team and he will be attending provincial training camps both dryland and on glaciers throughout the off season,” said Murray Farbridge, Nickel Plate general manager. “This will be a huge motivator for all our up and coming ski racers in the junior racer program.”