Alberni’s Bhupinder Hundal hired as news director of B.C. broadcaster

A Port Alberni-raised broadcaster has been hired as news director and station manager of Global BC.

Surrey resident Bhupinder Hundal, a former member of the “Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition” crew and other broadcasting work, joined the Global team on Dec. 15 and succeeds Jill Krop, who stepped down in the fall of 2020.

“In this role, Hundal will be responsible for overseeing editorial direction, staff and operations for the station,” says a news release from Corus Entertainment Inc.

Raised in Port Alberni, Hundal founded CrossConnect Media, a media company designed to enhance the profile of mainstream news organizations in ethnic communities. A Surrey resident for 26 years and a graduate of Princess Margaret Secondary, Hundal now splits his time between Surrey and Vancouver.

He is described as “an astute media professional with almost two decades of experience in the industry,” including recent work as a senior news producer with the CBC.

From 2014 to 2018, Hundal contributed to the Punjabi edition of “Hockey Night in Canada,” both in front of the camera and behind it. He is credited with performing various on-air roles, as well as developing the overall strategy that was key to the program’s success.

• READ MORE: Hockey’s seasoned Punjabi broadcasters savour Stanley Cup party as busy Saturdays return.

Hundal is also a former news manager of OMNI Television in B.C., where he was responsible for overseeing the station’s Mandarin, Cantonese and Punjabi newscasts.

He is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and is a graduate of BCIT. He speaks both English and Punjabi.

